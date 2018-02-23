New 'Kingdom Come: Deliverance' PC Update Includes Hotfix for Quest Bug

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance" has a new update for the PC, although it's less of an update and looks to be more of a rewind towards a previous version. Warhorse Studio has released a new patch that reverses the version 1.2.5 hotfix to let players turn in a problematic quest.

One of the quests, which is referred to as "Ginger in a Pickle," stopped working right as Warhorse Studios put out a patch that ups the game version to 1.2.5. For the past few days, players who wanted to get past the quest found they could do so by rolling back the files to a previous version, as the "Kingdom Come" community concluded over at Reddit.

Steam/Warhorse Studios "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" is a story-driven open-world RPG that immerses players in an epic adventure set in the days of the Holy Roman Empire.

"Ginger in a Pickle" happens to be one of the main quests in the game, so the latest bug is literally a showstopper for many "Kingdom Come: Deliverance" fans at this point. The workaround, it turns out, is to roll back the game's files to version 1.2.2, accept the quest, then re-update the game back to the somewhat buggy 1.2.5 version.

It's a lot of work for one quest, and one that not all "Kingdom Come" players can do themselves. That's perhaps why Warhorse Studios has come out and hot-fixed the 1.2.5 patch by issuing another that reverts some of the game changes back to 1.2.2, according to the latest announcement from the developer.

"Yesterday, we introduced HOTFIX patch 1.2.5 but it a was faulty (included) version of one file that was intended for the future patch, but it requires additional data to work properly)," Warhorse Studios admitted in their post.

"This error prevented the quest, 'Ginger in a Pickle' to start or to keep executing its internal logic properly," the studio continued, noting that they had to revert the game back to version 1.2.2 for a time to let players continue past the mission.

