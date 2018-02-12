New 'Kingdom Hearts 3' Trailer Shows 'Monsters Inc.' World, New Gameplay Details

"Kingdom Hearts 3," the RPG crossover title from Square Enix featuring Disney characters, has just come out with a new trailer to celebrate the Disney D23 event in Tokyo, Japan. The new clip showed off not just a preview of the game mechanics, it also featured a new chapter that will take place in the world of "Monsters Inc."

The trailer, which also went out on YouTube on Saturday, Feb. 10, opens with the main character Sora encountering a strange character who calls himself Marluxia. Fans of the series might remember him from the spin-off game "Kingdom Hearts: Chain of Memories," and it will be through Marluxia that players are introduced to the new Organization XIII, as Gamespot pointed out.

"Kingdom Hearts III" is coming to Microsoft Xbox One and Sony PlayStation 4 in 2018.

Sora is once again joined by Donald and Goofy as they explore new worlds, many of which represent some of Disney's top properties. First, the gang comes across the "Monsters Inc." factory where they get transformed into monster versions of themselves.

The now-monsterized team meets with Sully, Mike and Boo, the main characters of the "Monsters Inc." series. There's not much in the way of story spoilers at this point, although the rest of the trailer gave enough time to show off the new weapons and skills Sora will use at some point in the game.

Near the end, viewers will find out that Vanitas, another antagonist from an older "Kingdom Heart" title, will make a return to threaten Sora. He will also be connected to the mysterious Organization XIII, as IGN recapped.

The video below features Sora and the gang exploring the world of "Monsters Inc." in one of the chapters of "Kingdom Hearts 3." While the game still does not have a concrete release date as of this time, Square Enix has pegged a launch timeline for sometime later this 2018.