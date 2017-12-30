New Leak Reveals 3 Midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors Too Powerful for Their Category

(Photo: /Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX36BGA) FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S.A., April 18, 2017.

Qualcomm is ramping up its mid-tier game with its next set of processors. If a new leak is anything to go by, users can expect premium specs on midranger smartphones toting these new releases next year.

The new leak, which hails from Weibo, reveals the specifications of three upcoming Qualcomm system-on-chips — the Snapdragon 670, Snapdragon 640 and Snapdragon 460.

Deemed the most powerful out of the trio, the Snapdragon 670 is expected to be more power-efficient than its recently released successor, the Snapdragon 660 owing to its 10-nanometer (nm) architecture. The graphics processing will be handled by the Adreno 620 and dual 14-bit Spectra 260 Image Signal Processor (ISP).

Smartphones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 will be able to support smartphones with one camera up to 26 megapixels or a dual camera setup that includes a pair of 13 MP sensors.

The new processor can handle up to 1 Gbps download speed and 150 Mbps of upload speed, thanks to its LTE Cat.16. Overall, it is could serve a sub-flagship offering despite being in the midrange category.

Meanwhile, the lower-tier model, Snapdragon 640, will come with an unprecedented setup, which includes eight Kryo 360 cores — the two are clocked at 2.15 GHz while the remaining six are at a lower 1.55 GHz.

It will have the Adreno 610 as its graphics processor but will share the same ISP as the Snapdragon 670. Its modem is X12 LTE boasting 600 Mbps download speed and 150 Mbps upload speed.

The only processor in the leak to be built on 14nm process is the Snapdragon 460 processor and this one will have four Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and the other four Kryo 360 cores clocked at 1.4 GHz. No system cache is included.

It has the same dual 14-bit Spectra 260 ISP as the more powerful processors in this leak, but the Snapdragon 460 can only support a single camera at up to a 21 MP resolution.