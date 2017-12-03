New Leak Reveals a Pair of Oppo Handsets Are on the Way

(Photo: Oppo) The Oppo F5.

Following the release of the "selfie expert" flagship Oppo F5, a new smartphone from the Chinese company has popped in the country's certification agency TENAA.

The device in question is the Oppo A83 and based on the specs on its listing, it might be in the same league, if not a straightforward smaller version of the 6-inch bezel-less Oppo A73, which got certified back in October.

According to TENAA, the Oppo A83 comes with a 5.7-inch display with 1,440 x 720-pixel resolution. It is equipped with an octa-core processor clocked at 2.5 GHz, which seems to be the same chipset on the A73.

The Oppo A83 comes with 2 GB of random-access memory (RAM) with 16 GB of storage, which is half of what the Oppo A73 has to offer. On the imaging side, users are looking at a 13 MP rear-facing camera and an 8 MP selfie snapper.

A noticeable omission on the device is a fingerprint scanner. The Oppo A73 comes with the component placed on the rear panel just below the camera, but the images of the Oppo A83 show no sign of it.

Keeping the lights on the Oppo A83 is a 3,090 mAh battery. It will be shipped with the Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box with the company's usual user interface (UI) on top of it.

As far as design goes, there is no indication that the Oppo A83 will sport minimal bezels, which suggests that it could be the budget-friendly option while the Oppo A73 will be the higher-end model.

There is no word yet on the pricing and when the Oppo A83 will see the light of day. While TENAA visits usually indicate an imminent release, the Oppo A73 remains unofficial despite getting the certification more than a month ago.

Either way, there seems to be no short supply of new devices from Oppo with the F5 recently getting a 6 GB model.