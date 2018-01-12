Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

New "Avengers 4" set photos tease that the upcoming film might feature some elements of time travel. The new set photos were leaked online earlier this week, hinting that the film might see the Earth's mightiest superheroes traverse time and revisit one of the most iconic locations from a previous MCU film.

The new batch of photos features Robert Downey, Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man and Mark Ruffalo as Hulk while they have a great time behind-the-scenes. The most intriguing thing about these set photos is the costume worn by Evans. When the set photos surfaced online, fans were quick to notice that Evans is donning his old Captain America costume from the first "Avengers" film and that the set featured in the images seems to resemble that of the Battle of New York from "The Avengers."

Aside from Captain America's costume and the set the characters are on, the strange devices on their hands also seem to suggest the element of time travel in "Avengers 4." Some fans point out that these devices, which resemble the devices used by the Illuminati in the Marvel comics, must be the superheroes' means to keep them connected to the present day as they travel across different time periods.

Meanwhile, a more recent report claims that "Avengers 4" might not feature time travel but an alternate reality. In the photos, Ant-Man is present in the Battle of New York when he wasn't in the first "Avengers" film. Also, Tony Stark is not wearing his Iron Man armor from "The Avengers" but a S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform. According to CBR, these confounding differences might mean that what the new batch of set photos suggests is the element of an alternate reality and not time travel.

Little is known about the "Avengers 4," so fans should take these speculations with a grain of salt. With "Avengers: Infinity War" hitting theaters in May, fans can expect new details or clues about the "Avengers 4" in the coming months.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will hit theaters on May 4. "Avengers 4" will arrive on May 3, 2019.