New 'Night Driver' Set To Be Released by Atari, Will Be Playable on Android and iOS Devices

New mobile game is expected to be released soon

Night Driver official website Atari's 'Night Driver' will be playable on Android and iOS devices

Updating a classic is a tough task for any individual or company, but that is exactly the type of challenge that the developers of the new Atari "Night Driver" have chosen to take on.

A new teaser trailer showed off an early look at the updated game.

Going by what was shown in the trailer, it appears that the developers are aiming to provide players with a retro-style racing title that features minimalist map graphics.

The trailer also seemed to show that players will have several cars to choose from.

As Kotaku's Mike Fahey pointed out, the new game looked quite different from the original title. Players will have to decide for themselves if that is a good or bad thing.

The updated "Night Driver" is also expected to arrive with some new features included.

According to an article from Polygon's Michael McWhertor, the game apparently received a soft launch in Canada and is currently playable as a free download.

There is also a Google Play listing up for it that hints at some of its features.

As seen in the listing, the mobile game is a "fast-paced, single-handed endless driver." The use of the word "endless" there points to what kind of game this could be, as it may end up working a bit like those endless runner titles, only with cars in place of characters.

The listing also indicated that different tracks will be featured and that players will be able to use speed boosts while going through them.

Players will also be able to upgrade their cars by changing how they look and installing under-the-hood improvements.

At least three game modes are also expected to be provided.

Currently, there is no exact release date listed for the upcoming game, with its official website only noting that it is "coming soon" to Android and iOS devices.

More news about the updated Atari "Night Driver" should be made available soon.