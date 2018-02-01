(Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) is fouled in the fourth quarter by New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) at Smoothie King Center, Dec. 30, 2017.

The trade rumors surrounding Anthony Davis had already started to simmer down after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said the New Orleans Pelicans have no intention of trading the All-Star big man this season during an appearance on "The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz" earlier this month.

But talks of a potential deal involving Davis have picked up steam again after DeMarcus Cousins suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. And now Sporting News' Sean Deveney has reported that several teams are preparing to make a move for the five-time All-Star in the offseason.

According to Deveney, the Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Chicago Bulls are among the teams that are expected to pursue Davis if he is placed on the trading block.

As noted by Deveney, a lot would depend on whether or not general manager Dell Demps stays after the season because he prefers to keep Davis. But an unnamed general manager has told Sporting News that Demps might still explore trade possibilities in the offseason even if he keeps his job.

"A.D. is obviously a great player, but they're stuck and his free agency is coming faster than you think," the anonymous general manager said.

"It is hard to operate under the gun with a situation like that, so it is something they'll need to at least explore this summer. If Dell stays on, he is going to want to find ways to keep building and maybe even take a chance on keeping DeMarcus. But if Dell goes, there are four or five teams hoping hard for a fire sale," he continued.

A trade involving Davis may seem unlikely at the moment, but a lot can change in a matter of months. Just ask Blake Griffin.

Davis is averaging 26.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 blocks in under 37 minutes per game this season.