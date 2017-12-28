New Orleans Pelicans NBA Trade Rumors: Will the Pelicans Consider Trading Anthony Davis?

(Photo: Reuters/Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis (23) dribbles the ball as San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge (12) defends during the second half at AT&T Center, Dec. 18, 2016.

The New Orleans Pelicans don't really have any plans to move All-Star forward Anthony Davis, but teams have continued to keep a close eye on him in case something happens between now and the trade deadline in February.

Of course, Davis didn't help matter when he recently admitted that he wasn't sure if the organization really has his back.

"It makes you wonder: Does this organization really have my back? I've been loyal to this organization. I love it here. I love this team. I think we're moving in the right direction. DeMarcus, Rondo, some other players that are helping us, but people get judged on winning. And I want to win," Davis said last week, via ESPN.

"It's not about the money. It's not about having fans. The most important thing to me: winning. That's what I want to do. And I want to do it here," he continued.

Well, the Pelicans do have the necessary talent on their roster to contend for a playoff spot this season. However, they are not expected to make much noise in the postseason.

If winning is Davis' top priority, the Pelicans have to be little worried about the possibility of him leaving the first chance he gets. Fortunately, the All-Star forward/center is still in the second year of a five-year, $145 million deal, so they don't have to think about that until after the 2020-21 season.

Still, if the Davis-DeMarcus Cousins experiment fails, the Pelicans may have to consider cutting their losses and trade away one of them. And it so happens that Davis is the one drawing a lot of interest in the trade market.

Davis has never been known as a disruptive malcontent, though. So the Pelicans don't really have to move him this season. However, things will get pretty interesting if someone puts together an enticing trade package for Davis before the trade deadline.