(Photo: Reuters/Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports) New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis (23) blocks a shot attempt by Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) during the first half of a game at the Smoothie King Center, Oct. 28, 2017.

The New Orleans Pelicans were supposed to give an update on Anthony Davis' left pelvis injury on Sunday, but it seemed that fans would have to hold their collective breath a little longer because there's still no word on how long he would be out.

The two-time All-NBA first team center sat out the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, and he has already been ruled out of Monday's home game against the Golden State Warriors. However, the team still hasn't made the announcement fans have been waiting for.

How serious was the injury? How long is he expected to be sidelined?

Davis sustained the injury while he was fighting for a rebound with Derrick Favors in the fourth quarter of Friday's 114–108 loss to the Utah Jazz.

He writhed in pain on the floor for several moments as he was examined by the trainers and they had to carry him off the court because he couldn't put any pressure on his left leg. The four-time All-Star was placed in a wheelchair immediately when he got off the floor and he was taken to the locker room.

Davis would not return to the game and he finished with 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and a block.

The four-time All-Star was scheduled to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam at the Moda Center in Portland, and he was spotted entering the arena on crutches before the game. He also underwent further evaluations on Sunday when the Pelicans returned to New Orleans.

With Davis sidelined, the Pelicans started Dante Cunningham at power forward on Saturday. Designated long-range shooter Darius Miller will continue to come off the bench.

"He's in a great place," Gentry said of Miller, via NBA.com. "He's going to play the same amount of minutes. I like where he is, I think he's feeling confident in his role on this team. So there is no reason to change it," he continued.