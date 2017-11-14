New Orleans Saints Running Back Daniel Lasco Has Bulging Disc, Out for the Rest of the Season

(Photo: Reuters/Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports) Doctors attend to New Orleans Saints running back Daniel Lasco (36) after getting hurt during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field, Nov. 12, 2017.

The New Orleans Saints might have handed out a 47–10 drubbing to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, but they were not able to make it through the game unscathed.

Saints running back Daniel Lasco sustained an injury to his spine while he was trying to tackle Bills kick returner Brandon Tate early in the second quarter of the game, and he had to be immobilized on a stretcher before he was taken off the field straight to a local hospital.

"He made a good tackle, man," Tate said after the game, via the Buffalo News. "I hope he gets well. I hope he's all right. ... I looked at him and seen he wasn't moving. I heard one of his teammates saying he was out. Like I said, I hope he gets better," he added.

The good news was that he had feeling in his extremities and he was able to raise his hand to the crowd while he was being loaded into the ambulance.

Lasco returned to New Orleans with the rest of the team on Sunday night, and after he was evaluated on Monday, the Saints confirmed that Lasco has a bulging disc on his spine and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Fortunately, the injury wasn't career threatening.

"We're fortunate that it wasn't more severe. I know his teammates — I know everyone, coaching staff, all of us — felt relieved that he was able to come back on the plane with us and can have this surgery ASAP, probably within the week," Saints head coach Sean Payton said, via the team's official website.

Lasco has played in 10 games for the Saints in the past two seasons, mostly as a special teams coverage specialist. The University of California, Berkeley standout was the Saints seventh-round pick in the 2016 draft.