New 'Overwatch' League-Themed Skins and Other Features Added to Game in Latest Update

"Overwatch" received a new batch of updates to prepare players for the upcoming Overwatch League, an official eSports event for the game. New team skins plus a host of new updates have been released, as indicated in the "Overwatch" patch notes for Jan. 10.

The biggest general updates are related to the new Overwatch League features, as expected. "Overwatch" players can now stream a league game whenever one goes live, using the new Overwatch League menu option, as Blizzard listed out in their forum post.

Blizzard Players can now pay to buy team skins to support their favorite "Overwatch" League team.

The patch highlight, however, is the new Overwatch League Team skins. "Time to suit up! Overwatch League home-team skins are now live and can be purchased via our new League Token system, which allows players to directly support their favorite Overwatch League team (or teams!)," Blizzard explains in the patch notes, referring players to the official Overwatch League site for more information.

Simply put, getting more than one team skin will require players to pay up for them. A new in-game currency, called the League Token, is being introduced, which lets players buy a themed outfit for one of their characters.

Blizzard is giving away 100 League Tokens free for players who log in to their "Overwatch" account, whether on the PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. 100 tokens are enough to buy one costume for a character to support one team. To get more, players can buy them starting at $5 for 100 Tokens.

Getting a team skin for the entire roster will run a player at around $1,200 worth of League Tokens, as Gamespot points out. The League Tokens giveaway is good until Feb. 13 only.

This update also adds a new feature for Zenyatta players, as they will now be able to see a target's health bar when they make use of her Orbs of Discord and Harmony. Aside from that, there are a few interface tweaks for console players as well, along with a long list of bug fixes.