New 'Pacific Rim Uprising' Trailer Features Bigger Monsters

"Pacific Rim Uprising" has a new trailer out, and from what this preview reveals in a series of quick glimpses, the Kaiju threat is now more menacing than ever. AMC Theaters also reminds viewers through this teaser clip that "Pacific Rim Uprising" will also be available in IMAX when it comes out on March 23.

Viewers might have trouble recognizing the new Jaegers and their pilots, and that's because "Pacific Rim Uprising" jumps forward a full decade after the climactic battle in the first "Pacific Rim." None of the original pilots are active anymore, even though the Jaeger program is now fully recognized as Earth's primary line of defense against the Kaiju threat, as Polygon pointed out.

YouTube/Imax In the story of the upcoming movie "Pacific Rim Uprising," the Jaeger program is now Earth's leading defense force to tackle the Kaiju.

John Boyega, fresh in the minds of people for recently starring in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," heads the cast as the son of Jaeger pilot hero Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba in the first "Pacific Rim"), according to The Verge. As the son of the heroic figure, Jake Pentecost has a lot to live up to, together with his adoptive sister Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi).

This new trailer is hardly the first preview of "Pacific Rim Uprising." The upcoming film is already on its third official trailer, and there's still a month to go before it comes out to theaters everywhere. For this new clip, the focus looks to be on getting fans revved up to see how "Pacific Rim Uprising" will look in IMAX screens when it premieres.

In the video below, monsters and machines duke it out with the fate of the planet in the balance. "Pacific Rim Uprising" is coming out to theaters everywhere, both regular and IMAX, on March 23.