New Patent From Microsoft Reveals Foldable Display and Self-Regulated Hinges

REUTERS/ Mike Blake The Microsoft logo is shown on the Microsoft Theatre at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 13, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that Microsoft has filed for a new patent for a device that is speculated to be the next Surface phone. The patent emphasizes the self-regulated hinge and a foldable display.

According to reports, the patent was filed by Microsoft Surface engineers, who are responsible for rolling out the latest in the brand. It details what appears to be a foldable notepad-like device, which has been noted to be similar to the Courier concept that Microsoft released earlier this year. There is no official name stated in the patent but it does detail a device that mimics Lenovo's Yoga Book in that it has a hinge that separates two screens and turns into something like a tablet.

Further reports also reveal that one of the screens can be turned into a virtual trackpad or keyboard according to the needs of the user. Alternatively, both screens can be treated as a full display. The images also detail how users can fold back the displays, which will automatically prompt the self-regulated hinges to display the alarm clock. As for the size of the device, it seems to be no bigger than the average person's hand, indicating that it can either be a notebook that turns into a tablet or as speculations reveal, a handheld device.

Microsoft has yet to respond to comment on the patent. Details on what makes the hinges "self-regulating" are also yet to be revealed. Considering that the patent focuses on the hinges of the device itself, fans are expecting Microsoft to release more information in the coming months. In the meantime, it is worth noting that the patent fails to mention a stylus. As to whether or not this indicates that the tech giant has no plans to release a device that relies on it, fans will have to wait and see.