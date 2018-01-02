New Patent Leaked Rumored to be Samsung's New Foldable Smartphone

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji A model poses for photographs with a Galaxy Note 7 new smartphone during its launching ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, August 11, 2016.

A new patent of a foldable smartphone has emerged and speculations indicate that it is the rumored smartphone from Samsung.

According to Tech Radar, there is a possibility that the patent may be the Galaxy X. In the illustrations, the device has two screens separated by a hinge, pretty much like ZTE's $700 plus smartphone, the Axon M. Based on the patent, the phone may be folded to show either the two displays or the two back panels. It may also be used in "tent mode." When the screens are opened side by side, users have the option to use them separately or as one big monitor.

This is not the first patent leaked regarding Samsung's rumored foldable device. There was one that made rounds in December. For months, there have been a lot of speculations about the Galaxy X. Some indicate that instead of two fixed screens connected by a hinge, the smartphone will have a bendable display. It is expected that the South Korean outfit will release snippets of its plans for the said device this year.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the corporation's next Exynos chip will be unveiled on Jan. 4 during the CES 2018. Though Samsung has yet to confirm, rumors reveal that it will be presenting its top-tier chipset that will rival that of Qualcomm's, the Exynos 9810. It has been previously revealed that this will be used in powering the Galaxy S9. Speculations also indicate that Samsung will be using the Exynos 9810 for its upcoming Note series flagship.

According to Phone Arena, the Exynos 9810 will likely be created using the company's 10nm FinFET technology and may also come with a Mali-G72 graphics processing unit. Its LTE Cat 18 support is expected to accommodate up to 1200 Mbit/s download and 150 Mbit/s upload. There are also rumors that Samsung will integrate an AI co-processor in the chipset, just like what Qualcomm, Huawei and Apple did with theirs.