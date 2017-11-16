New 'Pokemon GO' Update Brings Free Items From 'Ultra Sun and Moon'

Twitter/Pokemon GO A promotional image featuring the free 'Pokemon GO' items celebrating the release of 'Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

"Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" are both launching later this week, and another title under the Pokemon umbrella is celebrating their release through some neat freebies.

Hit mobile game "Pokemon GO" announced on Twitter that they will be giving out freebies coming from the upcoming Nintendo 3DS games. "Celebrate the upcoming #PokemonUltraSunMoon launch by wearing the new Alola region avatar items!" read the post.

The freebies include cool items such as sandals, shorts, and sun hats, flowery tank tops, and sneakers, to name a few. By taking on these freebies, "Pokemon GO" Trainers will look like the Trainers from "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon."

Meanwhile, Polygon reported that this is the first time "Pokemon GO" will promote another title from the Pokemon franchise.

With just days before "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" are released, they revealed that Mimikyu will receive an exclusive Z-Move called "Let's Snuggle Forever." The move features the Pokemon from the Alola region hiding underneath a Pikachu costume and transforms into a bigger size, enough to cover and hug opponents regardless of their size. The move can be summoned through the Z-Crystal, which powers up Mimikiyu.

As seen on the new Z-Move's official trailer, the "Let's Snuggle Forever" move offers a combination of cuteness and creepiness, combined. The move "is a hugely powerful move that outshines even Twinkle Tackle," which is one of Mimikyu's previous attacks, according to its official description.

"When Mimikyu's wishes are in sync with its Trainer's, it comes up behind its target, enveloping it in the cloth that it wears. Then it uses its full power to show its opponent a little 'tough love,"' added the description.

Aside from Mimikyu and its new Z-Move, "Pokemon Ultra Sun and Moon" will also feature a new battle facility called The Battle Agency. This facility is a place where players can battle while renting powerful Pokemon with much ease.

"Pokemon Ultra Sun" and "Pokemon Ultra Moon" becomes available this Friday, Nov. 17, on the Nintendo 3DS console.