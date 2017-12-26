New Poster for 'Pacific Rim 2' Features Rebooted Gipsy Danger

Facebook/pacificrimmovie Promotional photo for "Pacific Rim: Uprising"

Fans of "Pacific Rim" will finally get to see the return of their favorite robot in spring. As the release of "Pacific Rim 2" draws near, Legendary Pictures and Universal Pictures have released a new promotional poster for the film, featuring the rebooted Gipsy Danger.

The studios dropped the new poster in Japan this week, making it a magnet for manga and anime lovers around the world. The poster reveals that Gipsy Danger Avenger will return as the Jaeger in the sequel to fight a new threat. Unlike in the first movie, however, her new heart is now ablaze and the will never be put out again.

The poster also features some stylish artwork of the latest US Mecha and confirms the arrival of new threats. It shows that the creatures from the homeworld of the Kaiju, the Anteverse, will once again face some real-life anime resistance as the film closes the inter-dimensional breach in the first film. In the image, Gipsy Avenger is being piloted by Jake Pentecost (John Boyega) and Nate Lambert (Scott Eastwood) while they carry plenty of weapons in their avant-garde cockpit.

"Pacific Rim 2" will see the return of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" star John Boyega as a promising young Jaeger pilot. In the upcoming film, he will do everything he can to keep the legacy of his father alive through the help of his friends. Joining him in the cast is budding star Scott Eastwood, who starred recently in "Suicide Squad" and "Fate of the Furious." Other cast members include Jing Tian, Cailee Spaeny, Rinko Kikuchi, Burn Gorman, Adria Arjona and Charlie Day.

Previous footage released for the film included battles among the Jaegers, as well as unsettling scenes of massive new Kaiju regenerating themselves after sustaining fatal injuries. According to reports, the plot of the sequel will be very different from Guillermo del Toro's original plan for the film. As Steven DeKnight taking his place as director, the story is now focused on building the mythology and featuring more battles.

"Pacific Rim: Uprising" will hit theaters on March 23, 2018.