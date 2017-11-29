New 'Project CARS' DLC Gets Winter 2017 Release

(Photo: Slightly Mad Studios) Promotional image for "Project CARS 2."

"Project CARS" will have its first downloadable content (DLC) soon.

A new batch of details on the latest "Project CARS" DLC has been revealed, according to reports. "The Fun Pack" will offer a variety of new items and upgrades, as well as hundreds of additional courses and customization options. Eight new cars that include two current WRX runners will also be added to the lineup.

Classic fan-favorites from icon Vaughn Gottin Jr. are expected to be in the DLC: the 1969 Ford Bronco "Brocky," Mustang '66 RTR and Mustang RTR Spec - 5D. Other hits arriving this winter are the Audi EKS RX Quattro WRX, Audi Sport Quattro S1, the Ford RS 200 Evolution and the Renault R5 Maxi Turbo.

Additionally, four invitational events and six extra liveries will be part of the DLC. Players can also enjoy two racing circuits: the Brand Hatch Rallycross Historic track and the Circuit De Barcelona-Catalunya Rallycross track. "The Fun Pack" is scheduled to arrive this winter but an exact release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, players who tried out the "Project CARS" demo on the Xbox One X have observed that it has significantly improved visuals compared with the full game's final build. It turns out full upgrades can only be seen on the Xbox One X demo since the actual game still has not received further enhancements.

"Project Cars 2 will be updated on Xbox One X with new features including enhanced resolution, enhanced visuals or enhanced performance," Slightly Mad Studios said in a press statement. "These features are actually available in the recently released playable demo, but aren't in the main game yet, which is why we missed it. This puts a new complexion on the title and we will update as soon as we can with a fresh analysis."

Developed by Slightly Mad Studios and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, "Project CARS" is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.