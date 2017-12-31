Facebook/AvengersInfinityWarSaga Promotional photo for "Avengers: Infinity War"

A new promo image for "Avengers: Infinity War" features the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor. In the photo, the Guardians are trying to help the Asgardian god inside a spacecraft while he lies on his back unconscious.

The appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the new promo image shouldn't come as a surprise for fans, as it was previously confirmed that "Avengers: Infinity War" will bring together virtually every Marvel hero, including the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In the promo image, Thor is shown being surrounded by Mantis (Pok Klementieff) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) after being wounded during the epic battle between the Marvel heroes and the anti-heroes. The image shows Thor drenched in blood and laying down, and while the location is not clear in the photo, it looks like he is inside a spacecraft. That makes sense, considering that the "Avengers: Infinity War's" first official trailer shows Thor aboard the Milano.

The image shows that as the God of Thunder lies on his back, Mantis is behind him, her hand on his head. Rocket Raccoon is also there, seemingly concerned by what's happening.

Meanwhile, Thor is the first Marvel hero to appear alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy in a promo image for "Avengers: Infinity War." Recently, Iron Man portrayer Robert Downey, Jr. revealed how excited he was to interact with the Guardians, saying that he's most excited to introduce his 5-year-old son to Rocket. "Now I get to tell him that I know those guys. Maybe I can even introduce him to a raccoon one day, if he's lucky," he said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will serve as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Dubbed as the most anticipated film of 2018, the film will see the Marvel heroes band together to fight Thanos. The film hits theaters on May 4, 2018.