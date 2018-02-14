Rockstar Games Rockstar Games owner Take-Two Interactive is confident that the "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released on Oct. 26, 2018.

Rockstar Games has unveiled a few new screenshots of "Red Dead Redemption 2" to appease fans who may not be happy about the latest delay in its release. Last week, the game developer announced that it was pushing back the much-awaited sequel to the popular 2010 game, giving it an October release date.

In a brief statement, Rockstar Games said that they needed more time to polish the game, hence the decision to move its release date from its original spring 2018 schedule to Oct. 26. "While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish. We sincerely thank you for your patience and hope that when you get to play the game, you will agree the wait will have been worth it," said the company.

To soften the announcement, Rockstar Games released last week new screenshots of the game, offering fans a first look at its new gameplay. While the screenshots were enough to get fans even more excited for the sequel, another source offered new details about the game, including its new modes and activities.

Trusted Reviews has claimed to have received alleged development notes on "Red Dead Redemption 2," which revealed gameplay details regarding the game's missions, mechanics, online multiplayer modes and story. According to the report, the publication had received the documents back in August 2017, but they decided not to publish them since they were still unsubstantiated at the time. However, the promotional materials for "Red Dead Redemption 2" have reportedly proven the documents to be true.

The highlight of the leaked document is the "Battle Royale" game mode, which is reportedly patterned after video games like "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" and "Fortnite." The document also reveals other game modes such as "Revive and Survive," which involves two teams competing against each other while players try to revive their fallen teammates.

"Red Dead Redemption 2" will be available starting Oct. 26.