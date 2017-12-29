New 'Red Sparrow' Image Highlights Jennifer Lawrence's Dominika Egorova and the Recruits

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Featured in the image is actress Jennifer Lawrence

"Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in 20th Century Fox's upcoming thriller "Red Sparrow." Following the debut of the film's first trailer back in September, the studio has released a new image for the film, featuring Lawrence's character and her other "Sparrow School" recruits.

The new image features Lawrence as Dominika Egorova, standing alongside Sasha Frolova's Anya and the other recruits. Although the image does not reveal anything huge about the film's plot, it could be an indication that Fox is dropping a new trailer soon. The studio dropped the first trailer for the film in September but it seemed not good enough to generate buzz for the film.

In a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, Lawrence revealed that she was not comfortable to be sexy following the 2014 incident where her nude photos were leaked onto the internet. According to her, it felt like she was able to take back part of her life when she was reunited with director Francis Lawrence for "Red Sparrow." Francis also helmed the final three "Hunger Games" movies, which paved the way for Lawrence's rise to fame.

"'Red Sparrow' was sexual, and I haven't done anything sexy or sexual. I've been afraid of that since 2014, when I got my pictures hacked. I just thought, 'I'll never do that again. I'll never share that part of myself ever since it got shared against my will.' And then when I said yes to 'Red Sparrow,' I felt I was taking something back," she said.

"Red Sparrow" tells the story of famous ballerina Dominika Egorova, whose future becomes uncertain when she suffers an injury. Aside from Lawrence, its cast also includes Joel Edgerton, Charlotte Rampling, Jeremy Irons, Ciaran Hinds, and a lot more.

"Red Sparrow" is set to arrive in theaters on March 2, 2018.