New 'Red Sparrow' Trailer Features Jennifer Lawrence as a Ballerina-Turned-Spy

Facebook/RedSparrowMovie A promo picture featuring Jennifer Lawrence in "Red Sparrow."

From a tribute in a dystopian future to a blue-skinned mutant, Jennifer Lawrence has basically done it all, and now, she is donning the suit of a master spy in her upcoming film "Red Sparrow."

Fox recently released a new trailer for the upcoming "Red Sparrow" film on Monday starring Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence as a Russian spy. In the trailer, Lawrence is shown in her character training to become "sparrows" and to master the art of murder, manipulation and espionage.

"When we are finished with you, the person you were will no longer exist," Charlotte Rampling, who plays the role of one of the heads of the Sparrow School, says in the trailer.

Jennifer Lawrence is Dominika Egorova, a prima ballerina who wishes nothing but the safety of her mother. When an injury causes the end of her career in ballet, she is recruited to train at the Sparrow School, a secret intelligence organization that aims to train young individuals into becoming weapons.

Afterwards, a series of murders committed by Lawrence's character is shown followed by her starting a relationship with a CIA agent played by Joel Edgerton. Edgerton's character wishes her to become a double agent, warning her that she will never find freedom with the people she is working with.

Interestingly, Dominika Egorova's character's background is highly similar to that of the "Avenger's" Black Widow who was also a ballerina turned spy.

With Lawrence's participation in the film, she also reunites with director Francis Martin, who she had earlier worked with in three of the "Hunger Games" films: "Catching Fire," "Mockingjay Part 1" and "Mockingjay Part 2."

"Red Sparrow" also stars Matthias Schoenaerts, Jeremy Irons, Mary-Louise Parker, Ciaran Hinds and Joely Richardson. Originally, the film was scheduled to be released on Nov. 10 but is now set for a March 2 premiere.