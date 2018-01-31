New Reports Hint Sony Is Definitely Switching to OLED

One of Sony's next flagships might feature a flexible organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display.

According to Business Korea, the company is expanding its partnership with LG Display, who is currently supplying flexible OLED screens for its premium televisions, to include flexible OLED displays for smartphones.

This indicates that Sony might finally be looking to go OLED after using LCD panels for its Xperia flagships for so long including the current ones Xperia Z5 Premium and Xperia XZ Premium. This means that the company's next premium mobile offerings will come with curved OLED displays like that of the Samsung Galaxy series.

This is in line with recent reports that Sony is working on the yet to be announced Xperia XZ Pro, which is said to come with a 5.7-inch OLED display with 4K resolution.

It is expected to be announced next month during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) next month, which potentially makes it the first OLED display-toting Xperia flagship by Sony.

Apart from the switch to OLED, Sony is also ditching its half-decade OmniBalance design to go bezel-less, which is the latest trend in the mobile sphere.

Future Sony flagships will have much thinner bezels and should look good next to flagships from Samsung, Apple, LG, and others. The chunky bezels on the Xperia Z5 Premium and Xperia XZ Premium turned some users off from the smartphones despite the excellent specs.

Joining the bezel-less bandwagon and going OLED, which also seems to be what majority of users prefer, will definitely paint a different sales picture for Sony this year, at least that is what is expected.

Industry sources also speculate that apart from using curved OLED screens on its smartphones, Sony will release foldable smartphones in the future, although it is unclear if it will ever come to pass as of the moment. If the company will, it will not happen before Samsung unveils the foldable smartphone called Galaxy X.