New 'Roseanne' Reboot Clip Addresses Dan Conner's Death

ABC A promotional image for the "Roseanne" revival

ABC recently released a new trailer for the "Roseanne" reboot addressing main character Dan Conner's death.

The network recently released a new clip for the "Roseanne" reboot exclusively through E! News and in the teaser video, the cast of the highly beloved show finally addressed John Goodman's character's death in the original series. It should be remembered that back when the original "Roseanne" series ended back in 1997, the titular character of the show, Roseanne (played by Roseanne Barr) revealed that her husband Dan Conner had died of a heart attack and that he didn't cheat on her. However, in the upcoming reboot, the character is alive and well, and fans of the original series have become curious as to how the show would explain why Dan is still alive.

The trailer mainly depicts the original cast including, Barr, Goodman, Laurie Metcalfe, Lecy Goranson, Sarah Chalke, Michael Fishman and Sara Gilbert for a script reading.

While the trailer didn't say much about why Dan is still alive, his death will finally be explained when the show returns on March 27, Tuesday. In a press interview during the 2018 TCA Winter Press Tour, Goodman had revealed that he didn't care about the way his character was brought back to life but also praised how the process happened.

"I thought it was a clever way to do it, handle it and get it out of the way," he said.

But Dan's living status isn't the only thing interesting about the reboot because a new plotline for the show depicts Roseanne herself as a Trump supporter. Barr explained that she wanted to keep things realistic, explaining, "I have always ... attempted to portray a realistic portrait of the American people and working class people. And, in fact, it was working class people that elected Trump so I felt that was very real and something that needed to be discussed."

Not only that, she also defended her choice of voting for Trump during the 2016 elections. "I think it was time for us, as a country, to shake things up and try something different," the actress explained.