New 'Roseanne' Trailer Pokes Fun at John Goodman's Character, Dan

Reuters/Phil McCarten Actress Roseanne Barr will be back on TV via her revival series "Roseanne" on ABC.

Three new promos have been released by ABC ahead of the upcoming revival of the hit show "Roseanne."

ABC has begun to up their game when it comes to the promotion of their upcoming "Roseanne" revival, and now, the network has released three new promos for the show featuring the cast members of the show poking fun at each other. It is no secret that the "Roseanne" revival would get to feature the show's original cast when it first aired, along with a slew of new names being added to their family.

With the first promo titled "Bulls," John Goodman's character, Dan, can be seen complaining about the new Chicago Bulls team and how the team from 1997 and 1998 could beat the current members anytime. Upon hearing this, Roseanne herself, played by Roseann Barr, responds by saying, "You can't live in the past, Dan! When things are gone, they're gone forever!"

Her statement is surely a reference to Dan's character in the original "Roseanne" show, which concluded with a major plot twist revealing that the last few seasons of the show had only been fictionalized by Roseanne for her book and that the real Dan had died after suffering a heart attack after Darlene and David's wedding. But ABC has also confirmed that John Goodman will be returning to the new series and will still be portraying his original character. With his involvement, it has been confirmed that the revival would be veering off from the original film's ending, which killed off Dan's character.

"I wouldn't say that it is ignoring the events of the finale," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey explains regarding the "Roseanne" revival. "But I can confirm that Dan is still alive," Dungey added.

Meanwhile, the other two promos are brief scenes centered on the NBA.

"Roseanne" is set to make a huge comeback on March 27, 2018.