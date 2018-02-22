New Rumor Hints 'Diablo III' Will Make Its Way To The Nintendo Switch Next Year

Local play may be among the features included in the Switch version of the dungeon-crawling RPG

Battle Net 'Diablo III' could become a Nintendo Switch title in the future

"Diablo III" is currently playable on a number of platforms.

The game first made its way to the PC and Mac in 2012, while it was then released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 a year later.

In 2014, the latest installment of the popular dungeon-crawling series also became a PS4 and Xbox One title.

Now, a recent rumor is hinting that the newest "Diablo" game may be released on yet another platform.

Over on Twitter, video game journalist and industry insider Marcus Sellars reported that the aforementioned title was currently in development for the Nintendo Switch.

He added that the Switch version of the game was due out early next year.

Sellars also noted that the developers want to include local play in the Switch version.

Taking into account just how often developers have released Switch versions of games that were already available previously on other platforms, a rumor suggesting that the folks at Blizzard are planning to do the same thing with "Diablo III" is not really that surprising.

The aforementioned game could even work well on the Switch. Given how much grinding is needed in order to get the best equipment inside this game, it could really help players out if they can work on acquiring those rare items even when they are not plopped down on a couch and facing a TV or monitor.

Portable grinding may also be easier to handle for players new to the series.

Considering that the rumored Switch version is reportedly not coming out until next year, it may take a while for the developers to announce anything, so Switch owners are just going to have to stay tuned at this point.

As for the players on other platforms, they can look forward to Season 13 of the game starting on Feb. 23. Just as with any new season, additional cosmetic rewards and other items will be made available to players.

If this latest rumor pertaining to "Diablo III" turns out to be accurate, Switch owners may be reading up on seasons in the not-too-distant future as well.