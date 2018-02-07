New Rumor Hints 'Madden NFL 19' Will Be Made Available on the Nintendo Switch

Next installment of the franchise also expected to be released on other current-gen consoles

EA Sports The follow-up to 'Madden NFL 18' may also be making its way to the Nintendo Switch

Another entry in the long-running "Madden NFL" franchise is widely expected to be released later this year, though this upcoming game may be a bit different from its predecessors in terms of which platforms it will call home.

Over on Twitter, industry insider Marcus Sellars shared that "Madden NFL 19" was going to be released for the Nintendo Switch.

Sellars also noted that "FIFA 19" would be released for Nintendo's newest console, but that was not quite as surprising given that last year's entry was already available on that platform.

Sticking now to the possibility that the "Madden" franchise would be making its way to the Switch, this has given fans a reason to get even more excited for this year's installment.

The Switch allows players to enjoy even console-quality titles on the go. And if the newest "Madden" game is released for that platform, that then means football fans will not even need to be at home to take part in a gridiron battle.

Developers have yet to detail their plans for "Madden NFL 19," but there is a good chance now that Switch owners will also be paying attention to what they have to say.

Last year's "Madden" game introduced some new features that included Target Passing which allowed players to get the ball to the receiver they want and the Coach Adjustments that enabled them to make quick tweaks to the gameplan as soon as they became needed.

More distinct play styles were also included in last year's installment.

Arguably the most significant addition introduced in the 2017 game is the Longshot mode that allows players to step into the shoes of an NFL prospect as he attempts to make his dream of playing in the league a reality.

It will be worth seeing if all those new features will be brought back in "Madden NFL 19," and if they will all be seen inside a potential Switch version as well.