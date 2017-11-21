New Set of Free Games Arrive for 'Games With Gold' November 2017

Microsoft For the month of November, Xbox Live Gold members will receive four new free games – two on Xbox One and two on Xbox 360 – as part of the Games with Gold program.

Xbox players with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions received a new set of free games for this month.

Xbox Live Gold is Microsoft's paid platform for Xbox players which regularly gives out free access to selected games on Xbox One and Xbox 360. While there are only a couple of days left before November is over, a new lineup of free games has recently gone live and some of those included will be available even until December.

Xbox One players can now start playing the entire first season of "Tales From the Borderlands." Developer Telltale Games has given the title a new plot based on the action role-playing shooter game "Borderlands." It is an episodic graphic adventure with comedic contents, and it is the type of game where the player's interactions and decisions affect how they go through it.

Like in "Borderlands," Telltale's take on the franchise is also set mainly in Pandora where legends say many treasures and a Vault is hidden.

"Tales From the Borderlands" can be accessed for free until Dec. 15.

Meanwhile, Xbox One players can still access "Trackmania Turbo" for free until November ends.

Xbox 360 players with Xbox Live Gold subscriptions can also play "Deadfall Adventures" for free. This 2013-released action-adventure video game follows the game protagonist's journey as a treasure hunter who lives during the World War II.

Apart from looking for hidden treasures, the protagonist will also have to defeat a mix of Nazi soldiers as well supernatural creatures.

One of the highlighted features in "Deadfall Adventures'" gameplay is the protagonist's compass that aids in improving his health. Meanwhile, apart from shooting down Nazi soldiers and non-human creatures, players will come across puzzles and will need to learn avoiding traps.

Xbox One players can also access "Deadfall Adventures" through the Backward Compatibility program.

"Deadfall Adventures" is free to access until Nov. 30.