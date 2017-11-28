New Shows on Hulu and Netflix for December 2017

December is almost here, and holiday-themed shows are coming to Hulu and Netflix in a few days. A few movies are shows are on their way out to make room, as well.

Christmas movies are on the menu for Hulu subscribers, starting from the love story of two dogs as told by "A Christmas Wedding Tail." The streaming service is packing their schedule with other holiday hits as well, including "A Princess For Christmas," "Chilly Christmas," and "I'll Be Home For Christmas."

There's a lot of classics and family fare on the list as well, as laid out by Gamespot less than a week in advance. "Silence of the Lambs" is airing along with "Space Jam," both versions of "Kill Bill," "Robocop" and its two sequels, and most of the "Rocky" saga.

To fit all these in the line-up, Hulu is letting go of their James Bond movies catalog for the month, including "Thunderball," "The Spy Who Loved Me," "The Man With the Golden Gun," "Die Another Day," and "A View to a Kill."

On the Netflix side of things, the brand is adding new highlight shows in their December line-up including new series like "Dark." The streaming service is also bringing back some of their top shows in their new seasons, including "The Crown" and "Fuller House."

Like Hulu, Netflix is also stocking up on family-friendly features like both "Ace Ventura" movies and a new season of "Trollhunters." After Christmas day, Netflix is also having special New Year's Eve Countdown episodes for some of their shows including "All Hail King Julien," "Pororo," "True and The Rainbow Kingdom," "Skylanders Academy" and "Puffin Rock."

Leaving Netflix by Dec.1 is a host of movies including the "Scary Movie" sequels, "Super Size Me," "Toys" and "Bedazzled." Fans of these and other shows should check out the list on Newsweek to keep track of which titles they need to see before they're gone.