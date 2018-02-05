New Slimmer Xbox Wireless Adapter Now Available

Xbox Promotional image for Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Adapter

Microsoft has unveiled a new, slimmer Xbox Wireless Adapter six months after it was first announced. The adapter sports a smaller profile than its predecessor and is now available at the US Microsoft Store for $24.99.

The original Xbox Wireless Adapter was originally launched back in 2015 to allow users to play their Xbox Wireless Controller on Windows PCs, laptops, and tablets. However, it was rather large and unwieldy with users often finding it difficult to fit alongside other USB dongles and looked ungainly when plugged into something like an Ultrabook.

To remedy this problem, Microsoft announced a slimmer version of the adapter that is 66 percent smaller than the original allowing for a much better fit with most setups. Like its predecessor, it comes with Microsoft's proprietary "Xbox Wireless" communication protocol allowing users to plug it into any Windows PC.

Currently, the adapter can support up to eight connections on a single device. While the functionality is of no concern to users of devices with Bluetooth connectivity, it is a solid solution for those using older devices without Bluetooth. In addition to wireless controllers, the adapter can also support up to four regular chat headsets or two stereo ones.

It is also worth noting that the new slim Xbox Wireless Adapter only works for Windows 10 devices. This means that users who are currently using Windows 8 or 7 PCs will have to stick with the older adapter.

However, for those looking to buy a new PC that comes with a working Xbox Wireless support, Microsoft's 15-inch Surface Book 2 is one of the first laptops to include the feature negating the need for an adapter. All of these are part of a broader Xbox Wireless initiative where the company plans to integrate its proprietary wireless communication protocol into PCs and other Windows devices.