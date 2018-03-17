New 'Splinter Cell' Game: Is the Franchise's Return Actually Bad News?

Ubisoft An Amazon listing reveals that there could be a new "Splinter Cell" title coming out this year.

With reports of "Splinter Cell" returning, some fans have expressed trepidation about the new game being unable to live up to its predecessors.

The folks over at Reddit have shared their ideas on what the new installment, which was seemingly leaked on Amazon via a listing (now taken down) that indicated a 2018 release, should look like.

One Reddit user voiced the opinion shared by many gamers about the changes made on "Splinter Cell" protagonist Sam Fisher in the most recent installment "Blacklist," which was released in 2013.

For that game, a new voice actor was brought in to voice the character, who was played by Michael Ironside in the previous titles, and many Reddit users agreed that Sam became an entirely different person because of that.

Should "Splinter Cell" return, they believe that that it should be more of a return to form in the sense that it will keep the elements that fans loved about the series.

Here lies a greater challenge, though. Metro posited that a change might actually be in order, especially since stealth games like "Splinter Cell" are not as popular as they were in the past.

It is also a kind of game that is very different from what Ubisoft has been doing as of late. The site is not confident about the game working as an open world, and given the way it is built, there is little to no emphasis on multiplayer, which is something that the studio has been building on in its latest and more successful titles like "Rainbow Six Siege."

While the "Splinter Cell" leak does not tell the whole story, it is expected that new content based on the series will be released in the near future.

The listing hints that the announcement will be made this June at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), and while there is a chance that it will be a completely new game, it is also possible that the listing is for a remastered "Splinter Cell" collection only.