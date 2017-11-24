New 'Star Wars: Battlefront II' Content Ties Into 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

A new "Star Wars Battlefront II" content was dropped earlier this week, revealing some new details about "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." The upcoming film is the second installment in the new "Star Wars" sequel trilogy and is set to hit theaters in a couple of weeks.

Electronic Arts (EA) unveiled the details of the new content this week, following complaints from gamers who were disappointed with the beta testing game. When the beta was released, players found out that the game required them to pay for early access to the new content. Also, those who cannot afford to pay for it need to spend at least 40 hours of gaming just to unlock the characters that they want to play, including Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Addressing the criticisms, EA released a statement announcing that the content will finally be available for free to anyone who owns "Star Wars Battlefront II." Now that the game is fully playable and no longer requires in-game purchases, the game developer confirmed on Tuesday the first wave of additional content for the game, which ties into the upcoming "Star Wars" movie.

According to EA, when the update releases on Dec. 5, players need to pick which side they're on — the First Order or Resistance. Regardless of their choices, players will need to accomplish specific challenges to achieve faction-specific rewards.

Alongside the release of new maps and vehicles on Dec. 13, EA will also release the Stormtrooper-turned-hero Finn and Captain Phasma, who are also set to appear in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Beginning that week, players may purchase the said characters with their in-game credits. EA also announced that the player faction that wins that week would be rewarded with a special crate of high-power upgrades for Finn and Captain Phasma.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" hits theaters on Dec. 15.