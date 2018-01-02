New 'Star Wars' Movie to Kick off Filming in Scotland in June

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is still showing in theaters, but a new update about the next "Star Wars" movie has already emerged. According to reports, a new "Star Wars" movie will start filming scenes in Scotland next year. It remains to be seen if that movie is "Star Wars: Episode IX" or the first in Rian Johnson's new "Star Wars" trilogy.

A new report has revealed that starting June 2018, filming for a new "Star Wars" movie will kick off in the county of Argyll in Scotland, as well as in Rest and Be Thankful, the highest natural summit in Scotland's A83 Road. Although Disney has yet to confirm the report, Daily Record claims that the said movie is the first installment in Johnson's upcoming trilogy.

The publication's unidentified source reportedly said, "As is now customary with any 'Star Wars' production, the movie is shrouded in secrecy but they want to shoot scenes around the Rest and Be Thankful. Further filming has been penciled in for elsewhere in the country."

Meanwhile, previous reports revealed that J.J. Abrams will return to direct "Star Wars: Episode IX," the third and final film in the current trilogy, and that the film will start filming in June 2018. Since Johnson's trilogy does not have a story in place yet, it's possible that the "Star Wars" movie that will film in Scotland next summer is Abrams' "Episode IX" and not the first installment in Johnson's new trilogy. In June last year, Johnson said that he had just started coming up with ideas for the new trilogy, so it's safe to assume that it won't be able to go into production as early as summer this year.

The current trilogy kicked off in 2015 with Abrams' "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which was followed by "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Before 2017 ended, Disney revealed that Johnson would return to the franchise to direct a new "Star Wars" trilogy that would feature an entirely new story and set of characters.