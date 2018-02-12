New 'The Grinch' Teaser Highlights Softer Side of Titular Character

Reuters/Suzanne Plunkette A photo of actor Benedict Cumberbatch at the world film premiere of ''The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies'' at Leicester Square in central London, December 1, 2014. In recent reports, Cumberbatch is said to be lending his voice to The Grinch, a familiar character from Dr. Seuss' "How the Grinch Stole Christmas"

Illumination has unveiled a new preview for "The Grinch," offering a first glimpse at the titular character in action. Although the teaser does not offer any actual footage from the film, its release suggests that the first international trailer for the highly anticipated animated film is coming out soon.

Debuting during the television coverage of the Winter Olympics, the new preview unusually features the softer side to Dr. Seuss' famously grumpy creation. While people are used to seeing the Grinch focusing all his energies on spoiling Christmas for the people of Whoville, the teaser shows the character daydreaming, seeing himself as a figure skater who is on his way to bagging the gold at the Winter Olympics.

The clip also features professional figure skater Adam Rippon, who inspires the Grinch to visualize himself doing some tricks on ice while donning his custom green suit. It also features his dog Max, who settles in with him to watch the Winter Olympics and shuts the blinds when a raucous bird tries to peek into the window to watch the Olympics with them. In his daydream, the Grinch finds himself being applauded by the crowd until Max licks his face to wake him up.

Since the preview is Winter Olympics-themed, it is possible that the full trailer for the film is just around the corner. There are also speculations that more footage from the animated remake will be unveiled as the Winter Olympics continues from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The upcoming film is the third adaptation of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" by Dr. Seuss, following the first animated special in 1966 and Ron Howard's live-action film in 2000. Benedict Cumberbatch is replacing Jim Carrey as the voice behind the Grinch, while Danny Elfman is providing the score.

"The Grinch" is set for release on Nov. 9.