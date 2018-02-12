New Theory About 'Cloverfield' Universe Suggests 'Cloverfield 5' Is Underway

Netflix/The Cloverfield Paradox Orbiting above a planet on the brink of war, scientists test a device to solve an energy crisis and end up face-to-face with a dark alternate reality.

A new rumor about the "Cloverfield" universe suggests that the fifth installment in the franchise might already be in the works. "Cloverfield 4" is arriving in theaters this October. Since Paramount plans to release one "Cloverfield" movie every year, some people are led to speculate that production on "Cloverfield 5" is already underway.

Rumors about the Daisy Ridley-starring "Cloverfield 5" being on the way started with an interesting theory by Redditor RealJohnGillman. The Redditor recently pointed out that Bad Robot's upcoming film "Kolma," a remake of an Israeli TV movie starring Ridley, could actually be "Cloverfield 5."

According to RealJohnGillman, "Kolma" centers on a man who was killed in a car accident 50 years ago and waits on the other side for his former girlfriend who survived the incident. When the girlfriend dies, she's asked to choose between returning to the day of the accident to live again or to reunite with her love. The Redditor said that while the plot of "Kolma" does not sound like a "Cloverfield" film because of its focus on the afterlife, he was informed that the Tagruato's website was updated with a new image of an Israeli news article dated Jan. 30, 2007, which was about a road being closed for weeks. In the Cloverfield universe, Tagruato is a fictional company shrouded in secret.

"Remember, that what tipped us off to 'The Cloverfield Paradox' (formerly known as 'God Particle' being a 'Cloverfield' film was a hidden audio file set on the ISS during the ARG of 10 Cloverfield Lane," he said.

Fans of "Cloverfield" have yet to know in the coming months if RealJohnGillman's theory is true. Although "Kolma" being "Cloverfield 5" is possible, it's also worth considering that Ridley will be busy for most of this year and next year because of "Star Wars 9," which means she can't possibly work on "Cloverfield 5" anytime soon.

"Cloverfield 4," titled "Overlord," is set for release this year.