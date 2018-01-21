New 'Tomb Raider' Trailer Featuring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft Rolls Out

Warner Bros. Alicia Vikander takes on the iconic character of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider, coming to cinemas in 2018.

The latest action-packed trailer for the new "Tomb Raider" film has finally dropped.

Back in September 2017, it should be remembered that the upcoming "Tomb Raider" film released its first trailer primarily focusing on Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft getting into intense action. Now, a new trailer for the film has finally been released, providing more of the story that fans of the franchise could expect.

The new trailer features Lara Croft expressing her frustration regarding the mysterious disappearance of her father, played by Dominic West, while Kristin Scott Thomas' character tries to convince her that he's gone. After constantly seeing images of her father, Lara Croft discovers something about him that ultimately leads her to what is called the Devil's Sea and into an island somewhere in the Pacific.

The trailer also introduces the characters of Daniel Wu, who helps Lara along the way, as well as the villainous character, portrayed Walton Goggins, who is revealed to be a former associate of Lara's father and is connected to the secret organization Trinity. Throughout the trailer, it is revealed that Trinity is on a mission to start a worldwide genocide and Lara is then forced to intervene. The trailer also includes heavy action scenes all the while a gritty version of the song "Survivor" by Destiny's Child plays in the background.

Originally a successful video game franchise, "Tomb Raider" was then adapted into a film crossover with the original role portrayed by Angelina Jolie in the first two films. Becoming massively successful, the first "Tomb Raider" films also helped shoot Jolie to fame.

Many years after the last "Tomb Raider" film, it was announced that the film franchise will be given a reboot with Alicia Vikander taking on the iconic role. The new reboot film is meant to be a prequel to the first films and is set to arrive in cinemas this coming March 16.