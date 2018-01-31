New Trailer for 'Dundee' Reveals All-Star Cast

Reuters/File Actor Paul Hogan is pictured in an undated publicity photo from "Crocodile Dundee."

A new look at "Dundee" has just been unveiled, revealing that Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman are not the only big names involved in the promo stunt for Tourism Australia. In the new trailer, Margot Robbie, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth and Russell Crowe join the all-star cast of the sidesplitting project.

In the new trailer, McBride's character, Brian, plays the didgeridoo as if it were a guitar and Margot Robbie's character throws a man into some chairs and then chants "free beer" in a bar. Apparently, Robbie is forced to make a scene in the bar after somebody messes up with Dundee.

The new trailer also offers a glimpse of Fisher as she enjoys the company of some baby kangaroos, as well as a first look at Rose with some walkie-talkies. The clip also highlights for the first time Crowe as the villain of the crazy Super Bowl 2018 commercial, Lil' Donk the prime minister.

It has been previously reported that Paul Hogan is also part of "Dundee," but fans have yet to see him in action in the promo clips for the project, where he portrays Crocodile Dundee. However, sharp-eyed fans may have spotted him in the latest trailer when Robbie posted a picture of herself and the iconic actor on the set. The clip does not reveal when the picture was taken, but Robbie suggests that it's a throwback photo. As of now, how and when Brian Dundee will reunite with his dad in the Australian Outback remains a mystery.

In "Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home," McBride plays Brian Dundee, the American son of Hogan's Mick Dundee from the original films. The second teaser for the project previously revealed that Chris Hemsworth's character is Wally Jr., an Australian guide.

"Dundee" is a viral marketing campaign for Tourism Australia that is expected to make it to the Super Bowl.