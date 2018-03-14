New Update for Nintendo Switch Makes Adding Facebook and Twitter Friends Faster

A new update for the Nintendo Switch is bumping up its operating system to version 5.0.0, and on top of that, it is making the multiplayer experience more social. Players can now find their Facebook and Twitter friends to add to their Nintendo Accounts list, and there are some new parental control updates as well.

The new update has started rolling out on Tuesday, March 13, with version 5.0.0 now being sent to Switch systems. There's a slew of improvements in the milestone version, as listed by Nintendo in their announcement.

The Friends Suggestions section of the Nintendo Accounts screen now has the capability to suggest and add Facebook and Twitter friends, assuming a player's Nintendo Account is linked up to their social media profiles, and the user is also over 13 years old, as Engadget pointed out.

For the parents out there playing their Switch with their kids, the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app now has a "whitelist" for games that a parent might wish to exempt from the Parental Controls Restricted Software setting. Parental Controls are now also extended to captured videos in the Album, and any existing ratings will get applied to them as well.

Any software downloads for the Switch will also be sent to the download queue sooner than before, and version 5.0.0 will start a download even when the console is in Sleep Mode. After a successful download, the new OS will also send out a notification that the new software is ready.

There are also new user account icon choices, up to 24 new ones that feature "Arms" and "Kirby" characters, for more customization options.

This may be a big jump from version 4.1 back in December, but so far, the new features have been a small step up for a milestone release, as The Verge pointed out.