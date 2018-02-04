New 'World of Warcraft' Leveling System, Allied Races Explained

"World of Warcraft" is coming with another expansion, as the long-running massively multiplayer online game adds yet more features to keep players coming back. Two of the bigger changes coming to "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth," the player levelling system update and the new allied races, have yet to be explained in detail by Blizzard.

It's a good thing, then, that GameSpot got a chance to speak with "World of Warcraft" senior game designer Paul Kubit and producer Shani Edwards about these two changes coming with the new expansion.

YouTube/World of Warcraft Tensions between the Alliance and Horde have erupted, and a new age of war has begun in "World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth."

For players who were active in the game when the "World of Warcraft: Legion" expansion came about, the idea of level-scaled regions in the MMO is not new. For players exploring the "Legion" areas, monsters, quests and rewards scaled to the level of the players, it lets them choose their own progression paths in the expansion without losing out on experience points and gear.

This feature is now being made available for the entire game, even down to the starting zones for new players, as the new expansion comes out. That also means people of various level ranges can team up and do the same objectives and get the rewards appropriate to their individual levels.

"In the past, what you had to do with fixed levelling was you had to go to one of three zones that was the correct level for you and then go to this one and this one. It was very scripted," Kubit said.

There will be a few exceptions, of course, especially for areas important to the "World of Warcraft" storyline. "On one side of things, making sure that when you're a Level 1 character just getting into the game you can't go straight to Icecrown. That should be something you look forward to and have to get stronger to do," he added.