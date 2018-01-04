New 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Teaser Released

Facebook/WreckItRalph Promotional image for "Wreck-It Ralph."

Disney has dropped a new teaser for "Wreck-It Ralph 2" to ring in the New Year. The said teaser shows Ralph back in action. Although the clip does not offer anything significant about the film, it reminds fans that the highly-anticipated sequel is finally coming out this 2018.

The footage simply shows Ralph as he welcomes 2018 and leaves 2017 behind and in shambles. Just like the original film, the sequel will follow Ralph as he and his friend, Vanellope, go beyond the world of video games and traverse the internet, all while breaking things along the way.

The new clip arrives following the footage that Disney unveiled last year at the D23 Expo. The video shown at the expo featured Ralph and Vanellope literally flying through wires into the world of the Internet. The said footage teased Ralph and Vanellope's new adventure, which begins when they discover a Wi-Fi router in their dilapidated arcade. The studio also previously released a concept art for the film, featuring loads of riffs on popular websites like Wikipedia and Amazon.

The synopsis for the film reveals that the sequel, titled "Ralph Breaks the Internet," will be set six years after the events in the first film and will feature most of the beloved characters from the first film such as Calhoun and Fix-It Felix. It will also feature fresh voice cast additions, including Oscar nominee Taraji P. Henson as "spam" character Yesss.

Helmed by returning directors Phil Johnston and Rich Moore, "Ralph Breaks the Internet" has yet to have an official theatrical trailer. Since the film will not arrive until the latter part of 2018, fans might have to wait for a few months before Disney releases the first full trailer for the upcoming sequel.

"Wreck-It Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet" is set to hit theaters on Nov. 21.