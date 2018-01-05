New 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Promotional Photos Released

Facebook/XmenMovies Sophie Turner as Jean Grey in "X-Men: Apocalypse."

New images from "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" tease that the upcoming film is going to be pretty dark. While there's still a lot of mysteries to unravel, the images tell so much about what viewers can expect from the film when it hits theaters later this year.

One photo reveals the identity of Jessica Chastain's villain, which has been shrouded in mystery since the beginning. In the photo, her character is in black, calmly standing against the rubble behind her. Although her photo does not totally reveal everything about her character, it does give her villainous character a name, making it the most intriguing of all. In the film, Chastain is an alien shapeshifter named Smith.

Another photo features a funeral scene with James McAvoy's X, Kodi Smit-McPhee's Nightcrawler, Alexandra Shipp's Storm and Tye Sheridan's Cyclops. In the photo, they have all gathered around in the rain, holding their umbrellas and seemingly in grief. It remains to be seen what this image is all about, but it looks like they are mourning the death of a friend. This funeral scene makes sense, considering that it was previously revealed that someone would die a brutal death in the film.

The latest batch of images also features Jennifer Lawrence's character Mystique, who is wearing her blue makeup on from her neck up. The reason behind her perturbed face in the photo is something that fans have yet to find out when the film arrives in theaters. There is also a photo of Sophie Turner's Jean Gray as she sits amidst some rubble and cries in the middle of a downpour. One behind-the-scenes photo also shows longtime "X-Men" writer and producer Simon Kinberg, who is helming the next film in the franchise.

"X-Men: Dark Phoenix" is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 2.