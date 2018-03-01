New Xbox One X Enhanced Titles Arrive to Backwards Compatibility

Microsoft Studios The original "Forza Horizon" is now available as an enhanced Xbox One X title.

Microsoft has announced that four more games are being added to the list of Enhanced Xbox 360 titles for Xbox One Backwards Compatibility.

Bill Stillwell, lead program manager for Xbox, announced yesterday that four more Xbox 360 games will be enhanced for the Xbox One X.

These new titles are "The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings," the second entry in the award winning and critically acclaimed fantasy series by CD Projekt RED, "Fable Anniversary;" the 2014 remaster of the first game in the "Fable" series, "Crackdown;" the third-person sandbox game where players take on the role as a superhuman agent; and finally, "Forza Horizon," the first entry in the spin-off series for Microsoft's own "Forza Motorsport" franchise.

By virtue of being part of the Enhanced Xbox 360 program, these games will now run at a much higher resolution on the Xbox One X than their original 360 counterparts. Stillwell writes that the enhanced versions will have nine times as many pixels as the standard ones.

Some Xbox players have already begun uploading images comparing the two versions. The difference is, quite frankly, pretty big. It is most noticeable when it comes to character models, as seen in the images before for "Crackdown" and "The Witcher 2."

Another post showcases the difference between 720p and 4K resolution for "Fable Anniversary." The improvements here are a bit subtler and perhaps not as visible on a small monitor, but when viewed on larger displays, there are very stark differences as well.

In addition to these new games, Microsoft also rolled out a new optional feature for the program. By going through the Xbox 360 guide, it is now possible to prioritize performance over graphics.

Take note that, prior to this announcement, "Crackdown" was not part of the Backwards Compatibility program. With the addition of these four, the total number of enhanced games goes up to 11. The other seven games are "Assassin's Creed," "Fallout 3," "Gears of War 3," "Halo 3," "Mirror's Edge," "Oblivion," and "Skate 3."