New Year's Eve Ball Drop 2018 Livestream: Where To Watch

timessquareball The iconic Times Square Ball that will drop when the clock strikes 12 on midnight of New Year's Eve.

The annual New Year's Eve Ball Drop that will welcome 2018 is about to take place in Time Square. But since not everyone can travel to New York City to join in the revelry, there are several ways to catch the fun without leaving the comforts of one's couch.

For those who are staying at home, they have the option of tuning in to either ABC, CNN, or Fox News from 6 p.m. to 12:15 a.m. to see the yearly ball drop. ABC will feature the yearly "Dick Clark;s Rockin' New Year's Eve with Ryan Seacrest" show, where a star-studded list of performers will take the stage starting Sunday, 8 p.m.

The line-up includes Mariah Carey, who is set to redeem herself from her highly-talked about performance last year. She will be joined Joe Jonas and Camila Cabello.

Other stars who will take the stage include BTS, Fitz & The Tantrums, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Florida Georgia Line, and Kelly Clarkson. The performances will lead to the 60-second count to mark the end of 2017 and the beginning of 2018, where "Me Too" Movement founder Tarana Burke and Mayor Bill de Blasio will push the button for the ball to drop in Times Square.

But those who have no access to TV screens during that time can also reportedly catch the events through different medium.

Those who will use their mobile phones to see over two million people welcome the new year can access the different mobile webcasts that are prepared for the event. They can simply visit TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, and TimesSquareBall.net to watch the webcast that will be hosted by "Mean Girls" star Jonathan Bennett. They can also opt to download the Times Square app on either iTunes or Google Play and install it in their mobile phones.

Others can also catch the celebrations online and on different social media sites.