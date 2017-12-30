New Year's Eve Movie Streaming: Best TV Shows and Movies To Watch To Welcome 2018

Facebook/BridgetJonessDiary Renee Zellweger's film 'Bridget Jones' Diary' can be downloaded for New Year's Eve 2018 binge-watching.

While most people are preparing to head out and welcome the new year through parties and get-togethers, others would want to celebrate quietly in the comforts of their own homes and watch movies or TV shows through various streaming sites.

Those who were subscribed to Netflix can reportedly enjoy a number of classic and fan-favorite movies on New Year's Eve. Those who want to watch something light and funny, they can opt to tune in to 2001's "Bridget Jones Diary" starring Renee Zellweger, or follow the adventures of Tom Hanks' beloved character "Forest Gump."

Sci-fi movie fans can also choose to watch the 2016-released "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," while kids can relive the story of a young Chinese girl who disguised herself as a man to take the place of her aging father in the army in Disney Film's classic animated movie "Mulan." Last year's box-office hit animated film "Moana" is also available for streaming.

On the other hand, Hulu subscribers can choose to watch the 2015-released movie adaptation of the Broadway musical "Rent," or they can opt to watch Kate Winslet and Cameron Diaz's 2006 rom-com film "The Holiday."

For those who would rather catch up on their favourite TV series, reports revealed that there are also several choices to pick to keep them entertained while the world celebrates the coming of the brand new year.

From 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31, until Monday, Jan. 1, E! will release more than 50 episodes of NBC's critically-acclaimed sitcom "Parks and Recreation." Meanwhile, AMC will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the fan-favorite crime drama "Breaking Bad" by re-airing all the episodes from its five-season run starting Sunday until the end of January.

Those who want to revisit classic TV shows can catch "The Odd Couple" on WLNY and "The Honeymooners" on WPIX on the last day of the year until the first of 2018.