New Year's Eve Times Square 2018: Where to Watch and Who Are the Artists Performing

REUTERS/Stephanie Keith Mariah Carey during her New Year's Eve performance in Times Square in New York on Dec. 31, 2016.

For decades now, it has been the tradition of New Yorkers and tourists to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square where the "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" event is held.

This year is no different as Dick Clark Productions will once again hold the event with a list of internationally-renowned performers and music artists set to take the stage.

"New Year's Rockin' Eve" in Times Square

The center of the "New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebrations will still be in the Big Apple and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. But Dick Clark Productions is also set to hold concert events in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans.

In Times Square, the New Year's Eve live performances will start at 8 p.m. EST with Mariah Carey taking the stage to make up for last year's glitch-filled show.

In a joint statement, Carey and Dick Clark Productions said: "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration."

"Havana" singer Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland will also be performing on the Times Square stage for "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018" live concert.

There will be a live telecast on ABC while fans around the world can also watch the event via a livestream on various sites such as TimesSquareNYC.org, NewYearsEve.nyc, Livestream.com/2018, and TimesSquareBall.net.

Performances in Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Las Vegas

As for the celebrations situated in Los Angeles, event organizers have signed singer Ciara to host the affair with performances from Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, G-Eazy, Halsey, Khalid, Kane Brown, Alessia Cara, Zedd, Fitz & The Tantrums, Florida Georgia Line, watt, Portugal, The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Marshmello, and Bebe Rexha.

Many fans are also looking forward to watching popular Korean group BTS, who will be joining the festivities for the first time.

In an earlier press junket (via Variety), Seacrest attested to how famous the BTS group was in the United States. "I had BTS on my KIIS-FM radio show, and the phone lines were blinking from 2 a.m. in the morning — and they weren't arriving until 8 in the morning — solid from fans that wanted to speak to them," Seacrest said.

Meanwhile, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018" also extends to Las Vegas with a performance from pop icon Britney Spears, live from The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Going for its second year, there will also be a Central Time Zone New Year countdown celebration to be hosted by Lucy Hale and featuring performances from Imagine Dragons and WALK THE MOON.