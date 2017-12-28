'New Year's Rocking Eve 2018' to Feature Mariah Carey, BTS and More

Reuters/Stephanie Keith Singer-songwriter Mariah Carey is shown in this photo.

If there is one event that people from America look forward to every New Year, it's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve." Details about this year's event have been dropped this week, teasing yet another festive New Year's Day celebration for everyone.

For years, this event has been the American way of starting the year with a bang, offering spectacular performances and exciting celebrity appearances. As 2017 comes to a close, "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2018" preps up to get everyone excited for 2018.

Just like in recent years, the 2018 celebration will be held live from New York City's Times Square, with Ryan Seacrest — who replaced Dick Clark since he retired as the event's host — hosting. In welcoming 2017, various celebrities hosted the event alongside Seacrest from different locations, including Lucy Hale from New Orleans, Fergie from Califonia and Jenny McCarthy from the New York streets.

This 2018, Seacrest is getting some help once again from both Hale and McCarthy, while newcomer Ciara will reportedly lead the celebration from California. Those who cannot witness the event live may stream the event from ABC's website or from the ABC app.

As to who will perform, it was previously reported that Mariah Carey would headline the event, despite her epic fail performance last year. Other artists included in the 2018 lineup are Sugarland, Nick Jonas, Camila Cabello, BTS, Shawn Mendes, Kelly Clarkson, Khalid, Fitz & Tantrums, Charlie Puth, Kane Brown Marshmello, Imagine Dragons, Alessia Cara, Walk the Moon, Alesso, Bebe Rexha, Halsey, G-Eazy, The Man, Hailee Steinfeld, Watt and Zedd. Florida Georgia Line will also perform their current single "Smooth," as well as two of their cross-genre collaborations, "Meant to Be" and "Let Me Go."

"Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" celebration starts on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.