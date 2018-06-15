New York Attorney General Sues Trump, Family for Allegedly Using Charity Foundation as 'Checkbook'

The New York attorney general has filed a suit against President Donald Trump's charitable foundation, on allegations that the organization was just a "checkbook" for the Trumps, their companies, and their presidential campaign.

Trump's sons, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as his daughter Ivanka, were implicated in the suit as well, for alleged violations of state and federal charities law according to the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood.

U.S. Army/Pvt. Gabriel Silva President Trump and the First Lady walk pass the inaugural parade reviewing stand in the 58th Presidential Inaugural parade in Washington D.C., January 20, 2017. U.S. Armed Forces personnel provide ceremonial support to the 58th Presidential Inaugural during the Inaugural period.

According to the suit, the Trump Foundation was allegedly involved in illegal transactions for more than ten years and has come up in their investigations as having coordinated, illegally, with the Trump presidential campaign in 2016.

"As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his business to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality," Underwood said, as quoted by CNN.

The lawsuit was a result of a two-year investigation into the charity. It now seeks to dissolve the foundation and seek $2.8 million in restitution and penalties, as well as forbid President Trump, his two sons and Ivanka from serving on nonprofit organizations, according to the New York Times.

The suit also asks for the transfer of $1 million in assets to other charities.

Aside from the lawsuit, Attorney General Underwood also sent referral letters to the Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Election Commission for possible further action, which could result in more lawsuits coming in the near future.

"This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets," Underwood said in a statement.

As for Trump, he immediately took to social media to tweet in protests of the New York lawsuits.

"I won't settle this case!" Trump tweeted on Thursday, June 14, pointing out how New York Democrats and Attorney General Eric Schneiderman were suing him for a foundation that "gave out to charity more money than it took in."