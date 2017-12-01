New York Giants Bench Long-Time Starting Quarterback Eli Manning, Geno Smith to Start on Sunday

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, Feb. 5, 2012.

It's an end of an era in New York.

Eli Manning has been on a decline in recent years, but the Giants' decision to bench him has caught many by surprise.

On Tuesday, Giants head coach Ben McAdoo announced that Manning has been benched in favor of fifth-year pro Geno Smith. The former New York Jets second-round pick will make his first start for the Giants when they take on the Oakland Raiders this Sunday.

McAdoo also noted that Rookie Davis Webb will see some action as well in the coming weeks.

Manning's 210 consecutive regular-season start streak will officially come to an end on Sunday. Interestingly, the Giants actually gave him the option to continue starting so he could keep his streak intact, but he turned down the opportunity.

"My feeling is that if you are going to play the other guys, play them. Starting just to keep the streak going and knowing you won't finish the game and have a chance to win it is pointless to me, and it tarnishes the streak. Like I always have, I will be ready to play if and when I am needed. I will help Geno and Davis prepare to play as well as they possibly can," Manning said, according to the Giants' official website.

That's a classy move.

Manning has been hit hard by the decision to bench him, and some of the people he has worked with were just as upset with the move.

The news shocked Jacksonville Jaguars vice president Tom Coughlin and he didn't hide his disappointment during an appearance on 1010XL Radio on Tuesday. Coughlin coached Manning from 2004 to 2015 and they won two Super Bowl titles together in 2007 and 2011.

Long-time New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady also sympathized with Manning and he said it was a "pretty unfortunate situation."

Manning's name has become synonymous with the franchise over the years, but it's safe to say that his days with the Giants are numbered.