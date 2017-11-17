New York Giants Offensive Lineman Justin Pugh Ruled Out of Sunday's Matchup, Might Miss Multiple Games

(Photo: Reuters/Robert Duyos-USA TODAY Sports) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (left) tries to break up a fight involving teammate Justin Pugh at Sun Life Stadium, Dec. 14, 2015.

New York Giants fans won't see offensive lineman Justin Pugh on the field anytime soon.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that Pugh has already been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs and it's possible that he might miss more games in the coming weeks while he continues to deal with a back injury.

Pugh originally hurt his back in the second half of the Giants' week seven game against the Seattle Seahawks. Following their bye week, the former Syracuse University standout missed the Giants' week nine matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Pugh actually played in last Sunday's 31–21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but he was pulled out of the game in the second quarter after he aggravated his back injury and he wouldn't return. After the game, he admitted that he might have come back too soon.

"After a series, it started locking up on me. My back just isn't where it needs to be to play an NFL game," Pugh said, via Newsday.

"I need time to let it heal up. I thought I gave it enough time, and obviously, I didn't. I should have learned from what I did to my knee last year coming back too early. I was feeling good this week in practice. I woke up this morning feeling good. But going out and playing real football today was the trust test, and I didn't pass that test," he continued.

The Giants will definitely feel Pugh's absence. Bobby Hart came in to replace Pugh last Sunday and he's expected to get the start at right tackle against the Chiefs. However, he has struggled badly at the position this season.

The team also signed veteran offensive lineman John Greco on Tuesday and he will likely see some action this Sunday if Hart struggles.