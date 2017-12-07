(Photo: Reuters/Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports) New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) attempts a pass against the Washington Redskins during the first half at FedEx Field, Nov 23, 2017.

A lot can change in a week.

A coach could get fired, a team could part ways with their general manager, and a certain veteran quarterback might get the starting job back after a brief demotion.

After firing head coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday, New York Giants defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo was named promoted to interim head coach for the final four games of the season, and he didn't waste any time in moving Eli Manning back to the starting lineup.

"I just wanted him to know that I do want to play," Manning said of his meeting with the Giants' interim coach, via the team's official website.

"I want to be the starting quarterback, I want to be out there and I just want to make sure that he knew that. He said that he was going to think about it and talk with the coaches, but his gut said that I would be the starting quarterback. So, I'm happy that he went with that decision and he has the faith in me we can go win this football game with me as the quarterback," he continued.

Manning's benching last Sunday angered players and football fans in general. People would have accepted the move if the two-time Super Bowl most valuable player was being replaced by an up-and-coming quarterback who had the potential to become a star if he was given a chance to start. But Manning was benched in favor of Geno Smith, a quarterback who couldn't even hold on to the starting job as a member of the New York Jets from 2013 to 2016. That infuriated the fans.

Manning's 210 consecutive regular-season starts streak was snapped this past weekend, but he doesn't seem to mind because he's getting the starting job back and that's all that matters.