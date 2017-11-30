New York Giants Roster, Injury News 2017: Janoris Jenkins to Undergo Ankle Surgery, Out for the Season

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Jeffrey Beall) Janoris Jenkins with the New York Giants in 2017.

The New York Giants have just lost another one of their key players to a season-ending injury.

The team has announced that they have placed cornerback Janoris Jenkins on the injured reserve list with a left ankle injury, and he is scheduled to go under the knife today. Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the surgery in Charlotte.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Pro Bowler is facing a three-month recovery timetable, so he should be back in time for the Giants' offseason program.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Jenkins has been playing through the injury for the past eight weeks and it has affected his performance. He aggravated the injury in last Thursday's loss to the Washington Redskins after he scored a touchdown on an interception return.

Jenkins has struggled badly in his second season with the Giants, and he has been criticized for his perceived lack of effort during games.

After the Giants' week 10 game against the San Francisco 49ers, he addressed the allegations that he wasn't doing enough to help his team and he explained that his poor performance wasn't because of a lack of effort.

"It's football. Played to the best of my ability. It wasn't lack of effort. I just think it was lack of technique and just staying focused," Jenkins said, via ESPN.

"They question one game? Question the other 36. Question the other 36 games. It be like that. Sometimes you don't have the best game. Everybody knows that. One out of 36 games? I don't care what they say," he added.

Aside from his poor play, Jenkins also got in trouble last month for violating team rules, and he was suspended for their week nine game against the Los Angeles Rams.

With Jenkins on injured reserve, the Giants have signed Khyri Thornton to take his place on the active roster.